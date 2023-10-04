Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.16. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

