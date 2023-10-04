iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,300,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,125 shares.The stock last traded at $100.27 and had previously closed at $100.67.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

