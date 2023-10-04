Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading 2.4% Higher

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. 130,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,414,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com started coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $432.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 2,343.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 115,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hello Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

