Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 2.5% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.23. 153,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,381,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Rumble Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 82.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rumble by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rumble by 36.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

