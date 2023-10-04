Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Chord Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy stock opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $167.81.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,610. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

