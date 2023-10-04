Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 2,408,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,437,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,768 shares of company stock valued at $243,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

