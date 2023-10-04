CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.58. 512,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,022,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CommScope by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

