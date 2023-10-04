Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 187 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

