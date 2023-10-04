Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

