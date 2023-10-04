Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.04 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.