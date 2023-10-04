Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRNT opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

