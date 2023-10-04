Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 3,025 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 369.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 188,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEF opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

