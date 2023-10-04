EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 68,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,002,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

EHang Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $989.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,136,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after acquiring an additional 91,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EHang by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EHang by 80.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 472,960 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of EHang by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 386,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EHang by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.