EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 68,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,002,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $989.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.87.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
