SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 219,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 394,959 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.51 million. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at $351,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $31,989,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 616,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $5,669,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

