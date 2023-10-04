Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 48,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 502,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $322,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,020,250.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $322,017.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,020,250.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

