Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 5.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.06. 4,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 16,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.