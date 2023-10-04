Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 5.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.06. 4,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 16,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

