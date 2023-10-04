MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Lowered by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

