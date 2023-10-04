Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JSPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,919,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Finally, Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC now owns 8,519,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

