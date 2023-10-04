Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Up 2.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 925,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,151,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

