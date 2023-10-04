Short Interest in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rises By 11.0%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

