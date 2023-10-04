Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 36.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 407,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTE opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.54. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

