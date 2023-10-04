Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of CSTE opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.54. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.
