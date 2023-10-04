IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get IES alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IES

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. IES has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IES in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IES by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.