Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Decreases By 7.4%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 870,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 654,047 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,505,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 462,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 394,681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

