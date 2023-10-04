Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Drops By 7.4%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.