Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.