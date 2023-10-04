Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Increases By 11.2%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

