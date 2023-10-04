Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 454.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $856,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.