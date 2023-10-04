MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after buying an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 212,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

