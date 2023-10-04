680 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $306.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

