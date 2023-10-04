Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $507.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.39 and a 200-day moving average of $469.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,081 shares of company stock worth $20,551,736. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

