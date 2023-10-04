General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declares $1.32 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GD stock opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,941.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 54.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
