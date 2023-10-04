G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $135.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003203 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

