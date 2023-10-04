ReddCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $216.28 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $216.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00233686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

