MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,965 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

