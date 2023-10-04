MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 465,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 119,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.93 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

