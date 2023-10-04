MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 121.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 56,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VRSN opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.19. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,971.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,568 shares of company stock worth $5,222,528. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

