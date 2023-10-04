MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $753,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.44 and a 200-day moving average of $297.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.55 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

