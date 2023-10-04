MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,047 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

