Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

