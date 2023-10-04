IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.