IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 832 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 71,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

