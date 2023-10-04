iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lowered by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.17 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

