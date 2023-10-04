Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fluor by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,184,000 after buying an additional 1,415,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392,788 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Trading Down 2.7 %

Fluor stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

