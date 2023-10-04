Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

