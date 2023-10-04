Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,060 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

