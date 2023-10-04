Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 76,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $740,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 43,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,179,000 after buying an additional 199,017 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XRT opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a market cap of $396.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $75.77.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

