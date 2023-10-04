IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 126,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,249 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 161,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

