Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $70,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,194.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,010.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,095.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,815.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

