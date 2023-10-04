Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. YETI has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,585,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 245,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in YETI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after buying an additional 479,285 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

