Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Accuray alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accuray

Accuray Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.56. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,666,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accuray by 397.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,818,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,452,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 891,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 633,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.